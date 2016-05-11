StanChart hires new cyber security chief from Symantec

LONDON May 11 Standard Chartered has
hired former Symantec Corp executive Cheri McGuire to
be its new chief information security officer, the bank said on
Wednesday, as lenders globally step up efforts to combat threats
to cyber security.
McGuire will be responsible for the bank's information and
cyber security governance, and will report to the group's chief
information officer Michael Gorriz.
Global regulators in March proposed stricter rules on how
banks calculate the amount of capital they need to cover risks
to operations from cyber attacks amid mounting concerns about
banks' vulnerability to hacking.
Hackers earlier this year rattled the banking industry by
stealing $81 million from a Bangladesh central bank account at
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in a theft that targeted
the SWIFT global money transfer system.
McGuire joins from Mountain View, California-based cyber
security firm Symantec, best known for its Norton antivirus
software. She replaces the bank's interim head of information
security Andy Wicks.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)