UPDATE 1-StanChart says on track to meet full year earnings forecasts

* Growth resilient in Africa, Asia, Middle East
* Second quarter growth accelerates
LONDON, June 26 Standard Chartered said
on Wednesday it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for its
full year operating profit,
after growth accelerated in the second quarter.
Chief Executive Peter Sands said the bank had performed well
despite persistent global economic turbulence, with second
quarter growth up on the previous quarter and the same period
the year before.
"Growth has remained resilient across our footprint markets
of Asia, Africa and the Middle East with high levels of client
activity. We continue to see good momentum across a wide range
of products and services," Chief Executive Peter Sands said.
Analysts expect the bank to make pretax profit of about $8
billion this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Standard Chartered said income for the first six months of
2013 is expected to grow at a mid single digit rate, with strong
levels of client activity offsetting pressure on margins, and in
the second quarter it expects income to rise at "around a double
digit percentage".
Shares in Standard Chartered rose 3.6 percent by 0857 GMT.