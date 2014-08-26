Standard Chartered looking to sell part of UAE business -sources

DUBAI Aug 26 Standard Chartered is
aiming to sell part of its business in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) after it agreed to close some accounts there in an
anti-money laundering settlement with U.S. authorities, two
sources familiar with the plan said.
Under the settlement announced last week, the bank agreed to
pay a $300 million fine, end high-risk relationships with small-
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE, and suspend
processing of dollar-denominated payments for some clients at
its Hong Kong unit.
One source, who declined to be named as the matter is not
yet public, said the British bank intended to retain a limited
number of larger SME accounts in the UAE which provided higher
revenues and low risk of violating money laundering rules.
These accounts would go through a re-qualification process,
which could mean requiring the holders to submit additional
documents. The rest of the SME accounts would be offered for
sale as a business.
The UAE central bank said last week that between 1,400 and
8,000 Standard Chartered accounts in the country were expected
to be affected by the U.S. settlement. It said the bank would be
liable to legal action by account owners because of "material
and moral damage" to them.
"Reviewing portfolios is a normal part of business
activities and we will not be commenting specifically on the
statement from the UAE Central Bank," Standard Chartered said on
Tuesday in response to questions from Reuters.
It is not yet clear how much interest Standard Chartered's
sale will draw, but cash-rich local banks could see it as a way
to expand quickly -- provided they do not feel handling the
accounts would increase their risk of getting into trouble with
U.S. regulatory authorities.
In April, another British bank, Barclays, agreed to
sell its retail banking operations in the UAE to Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) for an expected price of 650
million dirhams ($177 million), ADIB said. The UAE bank said it
aimed to acquire 110,000 customers via the deal.
After its U.S. settlement was announced last week, Standard
Chartered said it had in any case been seeking to leave the bulk
of its SME business in the UAE as part of a broader effort to
sharpen its strategic focus.
"The UAE remains one of Standard Chartered's leading
franchises globally and the move does not reflect a decreased
focus on the country," it said.
Another banking industry source told Reuters that Standard
Chartered was reassuring its clients in the UAE there would be
no immediate impact on their accounts from the settlement and
that business would continue as usual.
The terms of the settlement give Standard Chartered 90 days
to exit SME accounts in the UAE. If that process is not
completed by the deadline, the bank must suspend dollar clearing
for them at its New York branch, unless it obtains an extension
from regulators in New York.
