UPDATE 1-StanChart seeking buyers for $350 mln HK pension business-sources

* Second sale of HK business by StanC in less than six
months
* Hong Kong' second pension industry M&A in the same time
frame
* Potential suitors include Sun Life, Manulife, Prudential
others
(Adds names of potential bidders, details on Hong Kong pension
business)
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 14 Standard Chartered
plc is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong pension
business valued at about $350 million in a deal that would also
involve a 15-year distribution agreement with the new owner,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Suitors including Prudential plc, Principal
Financial Group, Sunlife Financial Inc, Metlife
Inc and Manulife Financial Corp are expected to
take part in the auction, the people added.
Any deal would mark Standard Chartered's second
sale of a Hong Kong business in less than six months and comes
as newly appointed Chief Executive Bill Winters is expected to
overhaul the Asia-focused lender which has faced a prolonged
slump in profits and regulatory fines.
The sale is not part of Standard Chartered's restructuring
but was aimed at offering better services to clients, two
sources said.
Standard Chartered and all other companies the sources said
were potential bidders declined to comment on the matter. The
sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential.
Standard Chartered manages about HK$20 billion ($2.6
billion) under Hong Kong's mandatory provident fund (MPF)
scheme, an industry that is dominated by bigger rival HSBC
Holdings.
The bank's possible exit also marks consolidation in Hong
Kong's pension market, which is one of the world's least
developed but where retirement savings is emerging as a new
opportunity for insurers due to a rapidly ageing population,
with a higher life expectancy, in the Asian financial hub.
Retirement savings accounted for just 40 percent of Hong
Kong's GDP, compared with 101 percent in Australia, 84 percent
in Canada and 62 percent in Japan, according to a 2013 study by
consultants Tower Watsons.
Last November, French insurer AXA SA sold its
Hong Kong pension business to Principal Financial for $335
million..
(Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Reporting by Denny Thomas
and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)