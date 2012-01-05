UPDATE 1-StanChart sees EU banks deleveraging in Asia

* StanChart will continue to hire this year - Asia CEO

* Able to hire without giving "superfluous" payments

* EU banks deleveraging will present market share opportunity

* China loans take up less than 5 pct of bank's total book

By Tara Joseph and Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Jan 5 European banks have begun displaying early signs of pulling back from loans in Asia, presenting an opportunity for other lenders to gain market share, the Asian head of Standard Chartered Plc said.

The bank will also continue to hire this year, Jaspal Bindra told Reuters Insider in an interview on Thursday, in a broader environment where many other lenders including Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase & Co have begun cutting jobs.

"I think there are more opportunities to be able to attract talented people without those superfluous payments that we had to make in the past when the market was very hot," he said. "But you know, once people join, we pay for performance so it's only a one-time advantage."

StanChart, which makes more than two-thirds of its profit in Asia, added about 2,000 net new staff last year, one of the few still hiring while the bulk of the industry shrinks.

"If you saw what was happening in 2010 and the first half of 2011, you may have noticed that European banks were really bulking up in Asia," he said. "It's not that they've lost their faith in Asia, but now the challenge for them is to shore up their balance sheets."

The bank was also relatively well protected from any slowdown in China as loans in the country took up less than 5 percent of its total book, Bindra said.

"I don't think China is such a problem for foreign banks. I know it's not an issue for us and I would think it is the same for the other banks," he said.

There has been growing concern that an economic slowdown in China could lead to a spike in non-performing loans, after many state-owned banks were told to lend freely during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Bindra is a former UBS AG and Bank of America executive who moved up to the StanChart board in 2010. He arrived at StanChart in 1998.

StanChart, which started life financing trade between Europe, Asia and Africa in 1853, warned that income growth in 2011 would be "just below" its 10 percent target, hit by the euro zone debt crisis and problems in India and South Korea.