UPDATE 2-StanChart refers alleged corruption at Indonesian firm to authorities

* Bank says has referred case to authorities
* StanChart had been trimming PE business globally
(Updates shares, adds details on investment and StanChart PE)
LONDON, Sept 27 Standard Chartered said
on Tuesday that it has referred allegations of impropriety at an
Indonesian power plant company that the bank's private equity
arm invested in to "the appropriate authorities".
The Wall Street Journal earlier said that the bank faced an
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether it
failed to stop alleged misconduct at MAXpower Group Pte Ltd,
which builds and operates gas-fired power plants in southeast
Asia.
"Standard Chartered takes very seriously allegations of
impropriety in any of our private equity investments. We
proactively referred this matter to the appropriate authorities
and have conducted our own review," a spokesman for the bank
said in an emailed statement.
Two sources familiar with the matter said that the
"appropriate authorities" included the U.S. Department of
Justice.
The Indonesian company allegedly paid bribes to win
contracts and U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether
StanChart failed to stop the misconduct, the Wall Street Journal
said, citing sources and legal reports it has reviewed.
An internal audit at MAXpower found evidence of bribery and
other misconduct, the Journal said, saying those findings were
echoed in a report from a law firm hired by MAXpower.
In response MAXpower said the newspaper report gave a
"one-sided and partial view of the operations and events at
MAXpower and as such do not give a full, or true view.
"Since the restructuring of the company's shareholding and
management in mid-2015 the company has implemented robust
remedial actions including enhanced internal controls.
"We have engaged and continue to work with professional
advisory firms to fully investigate issues and questions that
have been raised. Accordingly, it would be inappropriate for the
company to comment further at this stage."
Standard Chartered's private equity arm first invested in
MAXpower in 2012 and last year invested an additional $60
million to become the majority owner.
The bank has been reducing the size of its private equity
business in recent years, axing jobs and selling investments as
part of a wider restructuring of the bank.
Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Standard
Chartered was considering spinning out its entire private equity
business to its managers.
The allegations about MAXpower come as the bank awaits a
decision from U.S. authorities over whether it will remain under
supervision for several more years under a deferred prosecution
agreement relating to past lapses in its internal procedures
aimed at preventing the handling of illegal payments.
Standard Chartered's share price closed trading in London on
Tuesday down 2.4 percent at 608 pence.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Additional reporting by Randy
Fabi in Jakarta and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Mike
Collett-White, Greg Mahlich and Alexander Smith)