StanChart says no wider Iran settlement yet in U.S.

LONDON, Sept 21 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it continues to discuss its past Iran-linked transactions with U.S. regulators, after finalising a $340 million settlement with New York's regulator on Friday.

"The group continues to engage with the other U.S. agencies on their review of the group's historical U.S. sanctions compliance," Standard Chartered said in a statement.

It said it could not predict the outcome of those talks "and therefore potential liabilities cannot be reasonably quantified at this point."

Standard Chartered last month agreed to pay $340 million to New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran, and the full details of the settlement were released on Friday.