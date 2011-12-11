Standard Chartered eyes Oman, Nigeria for Islamic banking

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 11 Standard Chartered
is in discussions with regulators to offer Islamic banking
services in Oman and Nigeria, now that both countries are
revamping their regulatory environments to encourage Islamic
finance, the bank's global head of Islamic banking on Sunday.
Wasim Saifi said the company, which already has a strong
conventional presence in both markets, was waiting for the
countries to finalise their regulatory frameworks for Islamic
banking but could offer the services in Oman and Nigeria as
early as next year.
"We are definitely evaluating the possibility of offering
Islamic banking in Oman and Nigeria," Saifi told reporters. "The
opportunity is tremendous. We are in discussions with
regulators."
Oman said in May that it would open the door to Islamic
banking and let conventional lenders run sharia-compliant
operations in a bid to keep investment funds in the Gulf state.
The central bank has given banking licences to two new banks
under formation.
Nigeria's central bank has been pushing to boost Islamic
banking in West Africa's largest economy. The central bank has
approved the creation of the country's first Islamic bank, Jaiz
Bank, and Nigeria will seek to launch a debut sovereign sukuk in
the next year.
Saifi said that as Islamic banking was growing in
sophistication, the gap between conventional and Islamic finance
was narrowing and the industry would take more market share from
the traditional banking sector.
Standard Chartered Saadiq, the Islamic arm of the bank,
expects Islamic banking assets within the United Arab Emirates
alone to grow to 20 percent of the total sector in 2012 from an
estimated 18 percent this year.
Saifi said the company was looking also to increase its
offerings in Islamic wealth management, which lags the
conventional industry.
"We are working closely with our external vendors on the
Islamic side to make sure our offerings are beefed up there."