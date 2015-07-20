StanChart CEO Winters grabs reins in management shake-up

HONG KONG, July 20 Standard Chartered Plc
Chief Executive Bill Winters will take more direct
responsibility for the bank's biggest business divisions, as he
seeks to restore the fortunes of the emerging markets-focused
bank.
Under a new management structure to be phased in from Oct.
1, the heads of major business units will report directly to
Winters rather than his deputy, Mike Rees, StanChart said on
Sunday.
"The group needs to kick-start performance, reduce its cost
base and bureaucracy ... and speed up decision making," Winters
said in a statement. The lender is aiming for cost savings of
$1.8 billion by the end of 2018.
StanChart's shares fell by a third over the past two years,
hurt by problems including fines from U.S. regulators for
misconduct, plunging commodities prices and a weakened trading
environment.
The stock has recovered by 5 percent this year, after the
lender said in January it would eliminate around 4,000 jobs and
close its struggling equities division. Winters, a former
JPMorgan banker, took over in June.
The new structure sees Winters take over StanChart's
investment bank, commercial and private bank, and retail banking
divisions, the three major units that had previously reported to
Rees.
Rees, who was deputy to previous Chief Executive Peter Sands
and who oversaw the buildout of the investment banking division,
is the most senior survivor of the bank's previous management
regime.
Rees will work with Winters on the formulation of the bank's
strategy, StanChart said.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Richard Pullin)