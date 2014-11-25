版本:
MOVES-Standard Chartered names global head of segments for retail clients

Nov 25 The Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc appointed Euan Campbell as global head of segments for retail clients.

Euan joins from Santander Group where he was executive vice president responsible for the strategic direction of their U.S. cards business.

Prior to Santander he held a number of senior roles at HSBC Holdings Plc, including Global Head for Marketing Strategy and Digital.

Euan will be based in Singapore and report to Karen Fawcett, group head of retail clients. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
