MOVES-Standard Chartered strengthens Renminbi team in Europe

July 28 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Lee Lee Poh Bernold as executive director of Renminbi (RMB) solutions, corporate and institutional banking, Europe.

Lee Lee, based in London, will report to Scott Barton, head of corporate and institutional banking, Europe, and Carmen Ling, global head of RMB solutions.

Lee Lee joins from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, where she was director, Asian markets, MNC sales. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)