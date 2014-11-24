版本:
2014年 11月 24日

MOVES-Standard Chartered names senior heads in retail clients division

Nov 24 Asia-focused Standard Chartered Plc has appointed Raheel Ahmed as the global head of strategic transformation at its retail clients division.

Ahmed was earlier the regional head of the retail clients unit for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region, Europe and Islamic Banking. He has been with the bank since 2004 and has held senior roles in credit risk, distribution, and country and regional leadership.

Jaydeep Gupta, currently head of retail clients in the UAE, will replace Ahmed as regional head of retail clients for the UAE, MENAP and Europe. He will continue to head the UAE retail clients division and will be based in Dubai.

