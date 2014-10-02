版本:
MOVES-Standard Chartered names Richard Pattle vice chairman, private banking clients

Oct 2 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Richard Pattle as vice chairman of private banking clients division.

Pattle is based in London, and leads Standard Chartered Private Bank's Ultra High Net Worth segment (UHNW) and focuses on client engagement initiatives.

Pattle reports to Stephen Richards Evans, who is the global head of UHNW in the private banking clients arm.

The bank also named Rahul Raswant as executive director of UHNW in the private banking clients arm. Raswant was previously a strategy director in the bank's strategy team. Raswant will handle the formulation and implementation of the company's UHNW proposition. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
