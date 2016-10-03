版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:54 BJT

MOVES-Standard Chartered names Torry Berntsen as Americas CEO

Oct 3 Standard Chartered Bank named Torry Berntsen as chief executive and head of corporate and institutional banking for the Americas region.

Berntsen will be based in New York and was most recently the president and a director of Independent Bank Group. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐