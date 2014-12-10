版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三 15:15 BJT

StanChart extends sanctions compliance deal with U.S. authorities

LONDON Dec 10 Standard Chartered has agreed to extend deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with U.S. authorities over its sanctions compliance programme, it said on Wednesday.

The deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and New York County District Attorney's office will see the DPA originally agreed in December 2012 extended for three years to Dec. 10, 2017, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐