DEALTALK-StanChart eyes bank stake sales as it tries to slim down

By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White
HONG KONG Jan 16 Standard Chartered's
abrupt move to shut its global equities business last week could
be a prelude to the lender selling off stakes in a number of
Asian banks as it looks to boost capital, people familiar with
the lender's thinking said.
The most likely potential sale is Standard Chartered's $621
million holding in Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank), a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
The bank's 45 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata
, valued at around $638 million, could also be sold,
though that deal would probably come after an AgBank stake sale,
people close to the bank said.
Early this month Standard Chartered moved aggressively to
reverse its flagging fortunes by closing the bulk of its global
equities business and axing 4,000 jobs in retail banking.
.
But Chief Executive Peter Sands is under pressure to cut
costs and bolster capital levels further, as the bank grapples
with potential losses from commodities loans that could mean it
needs $4.4 billion in extra provisions.
"It was an easy decision to get rid of the equities business
but there are other things the bank could be doing," said a
former Standard Chartered executive.
The change in the banks fortunes reflects the fact its focus
on emerging markets and commodities has flipped from being a
strength to a weakness in the current economic climate.
"The tailwinds that benefited Standard Chartered from
2008-2013 became headwinds in 2014," Jefferies analysts said in
a note this week.
Having minority stakes in other banks has become less
attractive to lenders like Standard Chartered as new rules mean
they now have to hold more capital against those holdings.
Bankers cautioned though that there is no active sale
process for any of these assets.
A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered declined to comment.
Sources were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter
due to client confidentiality.
POSSIBLE SALES
The stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata could attract interest
from Asian banks, especially Japanese lenders, bankers who have
worked on similar deals told Reuters. Japanese banks have been
aggressively expanding into Indonesia amid sluggish growth at
home.
Standard Chartered teamed up with Indonesian trading firm
Astra International to buy a controlling stake in Permata in
2004. Any sale could be complicated though by the agreement that
binds Standard Chartered with Astra.
Standard Chartered also owns a 15.4 percent stake in
Vietnam's Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank valued at
about $105 million, while in China it holds a 20 percent stake
in unlisted China Bohai Bank for which it paid $123 million in
2005.
However any sale of stakes in Chinese banks are likely to be
handled discreetly for fear of upsetting the authorities and
giving off the impression the bank is exiting the country.
That means Standard Chartered may choose to exit Bohai bank
by listing it on the stock market, the people familiar with the
bank's thinking added.
Other divestment, aside from bank stakes, could also be on
the cards.
Standard Chartered has already sold a bundle of investments
made by its private equity arm worth about $530 million, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
That deal was concluded at the end of last year, the source
added, declining to be identified as the deal was not public.
Standard Chartered's leasing unit Pembroke, which it bought
in 2007 and which operates a fleet of 98 aircraft according to
the company website, could also be put up for sale. The bank's
aircraft and ship leasing portfolio was worth $4.9 billion at
the end of 2013, according to the bank's annual report.
Selling more sizeable units such as the profitable aircraft
leasing business would be painful for Standard Chartered, but
may ultimately prove necessary.
"They need to take some big decisions, this band-aid
approach will not fix the problem," one person close to the bank
said.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, Anshuman Daga and Steve
