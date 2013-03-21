UPDATE 3-StanChart told to say sorry over US sanctions comments

* Manhattan, federal prosecutors demanded statement
By Steve Slater and Aruna Viswanatha
LONDON/WASHINGTON, March 21 Standard Chartered
bowed to pressure from U.S. authorities and apologized
on Thursday for comments by the bank's chairman denying the bank
had intentionally breached U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The highly unusual retraction and apology was forced on the
bank by the U.S. Justice Department and the Manhattan District
Attorney's Office, those agencies said.
In a $667 million settlement of charges it violated U.S.
sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, London-based
Standard Chartered last year agreed to deferred prosecution
agreements with the New York and federal
prosecutors.
Standard Chartered Chairman John Peace said on March 5 at a
press conference with reporters that the bank "had no willful
act to avoid sanctions."
In Thursday's statement he said those comments were "both
legally and factually incorrect" and he retracted them.
Peace "blatantly contradicted the bank's acceptance of
responsibility for its crimes," Michael Passman, spokesman for
the Justice Department's criminal division, said in a statement.
"Under the terms of our agreement, Standard Chartered was
required to retract the statement or be subject to prosecution,"
Passman said.
The department and the Manhattan District Attorney's office
told the bank about the discrepancy, which led to the
retraction, Passman said.
"As part of these agreements, we rigorously monitor the
banks for continued compliance," said Joan Vollero, deputy
director of communications for the Manhattan District Attorney.
"Under the terms of our agreement, we demanded a public
repudiation and they complied," she said.
"UNEQUIVOCALLY ACKNOWLEDGES"
In the Thursday statement, Pearce said his earlier comments
contradicted the bank's acceptance of responsibility.
"To be clear, Standard Chartered Bank unequivocally
acknowledges and accepts responsibility ... for past knowing and
willful criminal conduct in violating U.S. economic sanctions
laws and regulations," Peace said.
He said he "very much" regretted his earlier comments, which
"were at best inaccurate".
The bank said the statement followed discussions with the
two U.S. agencies, but declined further comment.
The settlements by Standard Chartered related to
transactions for customers in sanctioned countries Iran, Sudan,
Libya and Burma between 2001 and 2007.
U.S. authorities accused the bank of leaving out information
from U.S. dollar wire payments, preventing regulators from
identifying suspicious activity.
Before Standard Chartered settled the case with criminal
authorities in December, New York banking regulator Benjamin
Lawsky moved forward separately and threatened to revoke the
bank's license over the conduct.
The move angered UK politicians and regulators, and other
U.S. regulators who had spent more than two years investigating
the bank and wanted a more coordinated settlement before Lawsky
made public his accusations in August.
The demand by U.S. authorities for Standard Chartered to
issue a public apology is further evidence of the tough stance
they are taking, and is a warning shot to other banks.
The Justice Department often bars companies it settles with
from publicly contradicting the allegations at issue, but such
provisions are not often invoked in public retractions.
New York and federal prosecutors have reached six deferred
prosecution agreements with European banks for violating U.S.
sanctions over the past four years, including with HSBC
, ING, Barclays, Credit Suisse
and Lloyds.