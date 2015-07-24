UPDATE 1-Japan's Meiji Yasuda to buy U.S. insurer StanCorp for $5 bln

TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance Co said on Friday it has agreed to buy
U.S.-based StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion,
the latest multi-billion deal by acquisitive Japanese insurers.
Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third-largest life insurer by premium
revenue, has said previously it was looking for targets in the
world's largest life insurance market to act as an engine for
future growth.
Japan's domestic insurance market, while profitable and
stable, is facing weak growth prospects due to a rapidly ageing
population, prompting its usually domestically focused companies
to start looking overseas.
Meiji Yasuda said it will pay $115 per share for StanCorp,
representing a 50 percent premium to the U.S. company's closing
price on Thursday. The acquisition would be funded with cash on
hand, it said in a statement.
Portland, Oregon-based StanCorp, which offers insurance and
retirement products to companies and individuals, has about $2
billion in premium revenues and posted a 2014 net profit of $210
million, Meiji Yasuda said.
Japanese insurers have been aggressively pursuing overseas
acquisition opportunities.
In June, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc agreed to buy
U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc for
$7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A deal this year by
a Japanese company.
In February, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co completed a
$5.6 billion acquisition of Protective Life, a mid-sized U.S.
life insurance firm.
Nippon Life Insurance Co has said it may spend up
to 1.5 trillion yen ($12.1 billion) on acquisitions and
investments at home and abroad over the next 10 years as it
seeks new profit sources in addition to domestic insurance.
($1 = 123.9500 yen)
