Standard Bank's metals chief Coupland goes on temporary leave

LONDON Jan 23 Standard Bank Plc's charismatic co-head of commodities Jim Coupland is on temporary leave for personal reasons, his counterpart Mark Buncombe to take over day-to-day reins of one of the world's top metals banks, the bank said on Friday.

A bank representative did not specify a date for the return of Coupland, 57, who started Standard's base metals futures trading business two decades ago and made it one of the first Western banks to break into China.

Coupland goes on leave at a challenging time for Standard Bank as it seeks to recoup millions of dollars in losses from a metal financing scandal in China's Qingdao port that rocked markets last year.

Standard Bank's exposure to the purported fraud was about $170 million worth of aluminium, but the co-chief executive has said it was "too early" to tell whether or not further writedowns were needed. The bank is a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest lender.

Coupland did not return calls seeking comment.

Emails sent to his work address came back with an out of office reply saying: "I am currently on leave and have limited access to email".

While Coupland is on leave, Buncombe has taken over day-to-day operations in London, the bank said.

Although the men have been joint heads since January 2013, Coupland's absence comes at a critical time for the bank with China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) preparing to buy a 60-percent stake in the business and as tighter regulation, intense competition and higher exchange fees roil trading.

Coupland has been an influential force in London metals trading for almost 40 years, joining Standard Bank in 1995 to start base metals trading. Before that, he was at Deutsche Sharps Pixley and ran Lehman Commodities in the 1980s.

Coupland spearheaded Standard Bank's move into physical copper and cobalt trading in 2009 and began the physical iron ore business almost four years ago.

Outside of the bank, Coupland has also had several roles at the London Metal Exchange, including as board member until the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) bought the exchange in 2012.

That sale gave Standard Bank a windfall of almost $44 million in 2013, according to the bank's financial report filed with the British business register Companies House.

It reported a loss from continuing operations of just under $40 million in 2013, down from about $180 million a year earlier. Trading revenue was down slightly at $242 million, compared with $248 million in 2012. (Writing by Josephine Mason and Veronica Brown in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)