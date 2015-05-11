MOVES-Standard Bank names Will Thorp CEO of Standard Bank Jersey

May 11 Standard Bank Group Ltd, the
largest African banking group by assets, appointed Will Thorp
chief executive of Standard Bank Jersey.
He takes over the role from Mark Hucker, who will focus on
his new role as CEO of Standard Bank Offshore Group,
encompassing Jersey, the Isle of Man and Mauritius.
Thorp was most recently chief financial officer for the
bank's offshore group, based in Jersey.
He has held a number of roles during his 14 years with the
company, including finance director of the bank's Russian
operation and global finance director - investment banking.
