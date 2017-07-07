FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-StanChart names Kevin Burke global head of financial markets sales
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 上午11点25分 / 1 天前

MOVES-StanChart names Kevin Burke global head of financial markets sales

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC said on Friday it appointed Kevin Burke as global head-financial markets sales, effective July 10.

Burke, who has more than 26 years of experience in client coverage and multi-asset sales, most recently served at Deutsche Bank as the head of institutional client group, debt, Asia Pacific.

Burke will be based in Singapore and report to Roberto Hoornweg, global head, financial markets. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

