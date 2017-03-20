UPDATE 2-Standard Life's CEO to run day-to-day business after Aberdeen merger

(Adds Skeoch, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief
Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after
it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen
boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing,
the companies said.
Analysts have expressed concern that the co-chief executive
structure proposed by the firms when they announced the 11
billion-pound ($13.6 billion) merger deal two weeks ago will be
unwieldy.
"Both boards have thought carefully about the key
responsibilities and believe that the proposals play well to
Keith’s and Martin’s respective leadership strengths," Gerry
Grimstone, Standard Life chairman and chairman of the proposed
firm, said in a statement on Monday.
"This blend of complementary skills and experience will
serve the company well”.
Skeoch said in an emailed statement that the structure would
"provide clear leadership and stability".
Skeoch's responsibilities will include investments and
pensions, while Gilbert's will involve marketing and
distribution, the two firms said, adding that a chairman's
committee will be set up to ensure co-ordination is effective,
chaired by Grimstone.
The terms of the merger valued Aberdeen at 3.8 billion
pounds in a deal which gives Standard Life shareholders just
over two thirds of the combined group, although the board will
comprise equal numbers of Standard Life and Aberdeen directors.
Analysts say the merger is defensive, as active fund
managers face increasing regulatory scrutiny and competition
from lower-cost index tracking funds, and could lead to outflows
from both firms.
Following an initial rally, the shares of both firms have
fallen below their closing prices on March 3, shortly before the
deal was announced.
Peter Lenardos, analyst at RBC, said that while the
statement was helpful in soothing concerns about the co-CEO
structure, "investors' primary concerns relate to ongoing net
outflows at each business, and the potential for further
disruption as the businesses integrate".
Lenardos has a "perform" rating on Aberdeen and
"underperform" on Standard Life.
Standard Life's shares were trading at 363.4 pence at 1246
GMT, up 1 percent on the day but down 4 percent from March 3.
Aberdeen's shares were up 1.2 percent at 364 pence by 1458
GMT, when Aberdeen's shares were up 0.45 percent at 267.8 pence,
valuing the company at 3.53 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.8075 pounds)
