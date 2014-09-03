版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:58 BJT

Manulife to buy Standard Life's Canadian assets for $3.7 bln

TORONTO, Sept 3 Manulife Financial Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian operations of Standard Life Plc for about C$4 billion ($3.7 billion) in cash, in a bid to expand its insurance and asset management portfolio across Canada and especially within the province of Quebec.

The Toronto-based insurer said the transaction builds on an already established and successful wealth and asset management partnership with Standard Life.

The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of shareholders of Standard Life. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

(1 US dollar = 1.0885 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐