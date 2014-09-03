Manulife to buy Standard Life's Canadian assets for $3.7 bln

TORONTO, Sept 3 Manulife Financial Corp
said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian
operations of Standard Life Plc for about C$4 billion
($3.7 billion) in cash, in a bid to expand its insurance and
asset management portfolio across Canada and especially within
the province of Quebec.
The Toronto-based insurer said the transaction builds on an
already established and successful wealth and asset management
partnership with Standard Life.
The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals
and approval of shareholders of Standard Life. The deal is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.
(1 US dollar = 1.0885 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie Adler)