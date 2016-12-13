MOVES-Standard Life's unit names new investment head

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 13 Standard Life Investments, a unit of British asset manager Standard Life Plc, named Archie Struthers as head of investments, effective Jan. 9.
He will succeed Bill Lambert, who retires in March, the company said.
Struthers was most recently global head of investment solutions at Aberdeen Asset Management. He will report to Chief Investment Officer Rod Paris. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: