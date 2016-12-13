MOVES-Standard Life's unit names new investment head

Dec 13 Standard Life Investments, a unit of British asset manager Standard Life Plc, named Archie Struthers as head of investments, effective Jan. 9.

He will succeed Bill Lambert, who retires in March, the company said.

Struthers was most recently global head of investment solutions at Aberdeen Asset Management. He will report to Chief Investment Officer Rod Paris. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)