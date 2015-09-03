MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires Silk as business development director

Sept 3 Standard Life Investments named
David Silk as director of U.S. business development at its North
American headquarters in Boston.
In the newly created position he will be working with
Taft-Hartley pension plans, the company said on Thursday.
Silk will report to Eric Roberts, head of institutional
sales.
Silk was a principal account manager for Cadence Capital
Management, where he worked on business development and client
service within Taft-Hartley plans.
Standard Life Investments manages about $1.5 billion for 32
union clients in North America and Europe.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)