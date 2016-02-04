版本:
MOVES-Standard Life Investments appoints investment head

Feb 4 Scotland-based investment manager Standard Life Investments named Euan Stirling head of stewardship and ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment.

Stirling, who joined the company in 2001, will replace Guy Jubb, who retires on March 31. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

