2015年 12月 9日

MOVES-SL Capital Partners appoints head of private junior debt

Dec 9 Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt.

Seal, who founded debt investment firm New Amsterdam Capital, has worked as a director in high-yield capital markets at Barclays Capital, the company said.

SL Capital Partners works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

