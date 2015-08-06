版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 18:03 BJT

MOVES-Standard Life hires two fund managers to government bond team

Aug 6 Fund manager Standard Life Investments appointed Shayne Dunlap and Richard Marshall to its government bond fund team.

Dunlap and Marshall previously worked at Mizuho Corporate Bank in London. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐