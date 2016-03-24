Major Premier Foods shareholder slams board over handling of bids

LONDON, March 24 Standard Life Investments
on Thursday criticised the board of Premier Foods
over its handling of takeover bids from U.S. rival McCormick &
Co. and the purchase of a stake in the firm by Japan's
Nissin Foods.
The maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy rejected a
second bid from McCormick on Wednesday and instead agreed a deal
with Nissin that would see it take a 17.27 percent stake in
Premier, it confirmed on Thursday.
In response, David Cumming, head of equities at Standard
Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, which
is one of the biggest shareholders with a roughly 7 percent
stake in Premier, said he wanted the company to reengage with
McCormick to try for a higher bid.
"We note with some dismay the timing of Nissin's acquisition
of a stake in Premier Foods. In our view, this does not reflect
well on the Premier Foods Board's objectivity and commitment
regarding its engagement with McCormick and consequently its
desire to pursue maximum value for shareholders," Cumming said
in a statement.
"Although we believe the 60 pence bid indicated by McCormick
is too low, we remain open to a bid at a higher level. We expect
the Premier Foods Board, on behalf of its shareholders, to
engage with McCormick and pursue this option to the full."
