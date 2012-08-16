UPDATE 2-Standard Bank's Africa costs weigh on profit

* H1 Headline EPS 458.2 vs 421.3 cents

* Net interest income R15.69 bln vs R13.32 bln

* Credit impairments rise 35 pct

* Shares up 18 pct this year

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 Standard Bank will press ahead with expensive plans to open another 30 branches in sub-Saharan Africa this year, aiming to cash in on booming loan and deposit growth even as the costs of such investment hit its bottom line.

Africa's biggest bank by assets, Standard is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China . It blamed a below-forecast 9 percent increase in first-half profit on Thursday on costs of investment.

"It really has been growing rapidly and we've continued to invest, which is part of the reason for the cost growth that you've seen," Chief Executive Jacko Maree told Reuters Insider, referring to its 16 operations across the continent.

"But if you look at the profitability in Africa you saw the profits growing by some 80 percent, just looking at the on-the-ground banks on the continent, which is a very big jump."

Maree pledged to do all he could to control spending after a 17 percent rise in the six months to the end of June but said costs would continue to climb as the bank seeks to cash in on an estimated 30-40 percent rise in loans and deposits across the continent.

Standard has outlined plans to expand from 7 to 70 branches in oil-rich Angola, now one of the world's most expensive countries for business, in as little as three years, following swiftly on from an ambitious expansion in Nigeria.

Sub-Saharan expansion is costly, analysts say, even for a long-time player on the continent like Standard Bank. The lender has operations in 17 countries outside of South Africa and a total of 514 branches outside its home market.

That number is likely to be around 550 by this time next year, Deputy CEO Ben Kruger told Reuters in an interview. It currently has seven branches in Angola, Africa's top oil producer after Nigeria.

ANGOLA AMBITIONS

Shares of Standard Bank are up nearly 18 percent so far this year, compared with Johannesburg's Top-40 index that is 10 percent higher.

The bank's shares took a knock after the results, however, falling by over 3 percent to 112.48 rand at 1414 GMT. Johannesburg's Top-40 index was 0.2 percent higher.

"Headline earnings growth ... was a little bit below the consensus forecast of 14 percent growth, that together with higher impairments and costs is what might have led to the share being marked down," said Steve Meintjes, head of research at Imara SP Reid.

"But against that, the bank is in a very sound steady state and the African operations are going very well through investing and expanding its footprint, especially in Angola. So there's nothing to worry about."

Total costs for the year were likely to come in at around 39.5 billion rand ($4.8 billion), the bank said. They totalled 34.7 billion last year.

Diluted headline earnings rose to 458.2 cents per share from 421.3 cents a year earlier. Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

Rival Absa announced a 6 percent decline in first-half earnings last month while No. 4 lender Nedbank said profit rose 24 percent in the same period.