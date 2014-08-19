BRIEF-Standard Chartered to pay $300 million penalty, suspend or exit some business in settlement with NY regulator

BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
Aug 19 Standard Chartered PLC : * To pay $300 million penalty, suspend dollar clearing through New York branch
for high-risk retail business clients at Hong Kong unit -- ny regulator * New York financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky says Standard
Chartered to exit high-risk client relationships in certain businesses at
United Arab Emirates branches * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will not accept new dollar-clearing clients or
accounts without his office's prior approval * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will retain for two more years a monitor
originally installed in 2012 settlement with his office * Lawsky says sanctions reflect Standard Chartered bank's failure to remediate
anti-money laundering compliance problems as required under 2012 settlement
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's two tax policy chiefs were slated to go to Capitol Hill late on Tuesday to meet with top lawmakers as Washington dug for details on an impending Trump tax plan.