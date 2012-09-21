版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-NY Superintendent Lawsky signs final settlement with Standard Chartered PLC

Sept 21 Standard Chartered PLC, according to statement from NY Superintendent Lawsky: * Lawsky signs final settlement with Standard Chartered PLC

* Bank to pay civil penalty of $340 million to NY State Department of Financial

Services * Bank to install monitor for two years to evaluate the banks risk controls in NY * NY superintendent lawsky to continue working with federal and state partners

on this matter

