BRIEF-NY Superintendent Lawsky signs final settlement with Standard Chartered PLC

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
Sept 21 Standard Chartered PLC, according to statement from NY Superintendent Lawsky: Lawsky signs final settlement with Standard Chartered PLC
* Bank to pay civil penalty of $340 million to NY State Department of Financial
Services * Bank to install monitor for two years to evaluate the banks risk controls in NY * NY superintendent lawsky to continue working with federal and state partners
on this matter
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex