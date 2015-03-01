RPT-Standard Chartered staff braced for big change under Winters

(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG Feb 27 Incoming Standard Chartered
Chief Executive Bill Winters will need to take tough decisions
that predecessor Peter Sands deemed unnecessary, in order to
reverse a two-year slump in the bank's fortunes, according to
some insiders and bankers.
In a major boardroom reshuffle that signalled the end of an
era at the Asia-focused bank, Standard Chartered said Thursday
that Winters would take over in June, initially prompting a
giddy reaction among investors, analysts and some staff.
The lender's shares have risen nearly 10 percent in
the last two days.
Winters faces challenges including cleaning up the bank's
books following a spike in bad loans, raising at least $4
billion in capital, trimming costs further in an underperforming
retail division and improving investment banking performance.
"There's a mood of borderline euphoria and excitement
today...after six grim months where the sense of passion and
urgency fell away a bit," said a senior Asia-based insider.
That mood reflects the expectation that Winters, 53, a
seasoned American investment banker, will tackle some of the
bank's problems head-on rather than argue, as Sands had done,
that only smaller revisions to its strategy were necessary.
The biggest of those problems is the need to raise capital
to cover the costs of a clean-up of the bank's books, which have
been hit by rising bad loans in countries including China and
India and by exposure to commodities.
"(Winters) has to do some very deep plumbing to understand
the depth of the problems in asset quality, credit exposure,
litigation risks, mismarked positions," said Michael Dee, former
Southeast Asia CEO of Morgan Stanley and senior managing
director at Temasek, Standard Chartered's biggest investor, from
2008-10.
Once Winters has assessed those problems, he will then have
to raise a lot of capital in one go, Dee added.
Analysts differ in their assessment of how much the bank
needs, but the consensus is at least $4 billion, with some
saying as much as $7 billion in order to get the bank's core
capital ratio to 11 percent by the year-end.
Outgoing CEO Sands said the bank had no immediate plans to
raise capital.
EXPECTING CHANGES
Sands has had a grim time since the summer of 2012, facing
problems with the U.S. regulator and a rise in losses on loans
to commodities firms.
But before then the bank had 10 successive years of record
growth and delivered good returns to investors, and Sands was
praised for steering the bank through the financial crisis
better than almost all rivals.
He was prepared to make changes more recently, including the
January announcement that the bank would shut its equities
division and cut around 4,000 jobs in its underperforming retail
unit, a move which won praise from the market.
Insiders are bracing for further major changes once Winters
assesses the bank he is taking over.
"We've got a tonne of challenges. Bill Winters has one
mandate: to change things. I fully expect a review of
everything," said the senior Asia-based Standard Chartered
insider.
Deputy CEO Mike Rees held an internal call on Thursday
during which he said there would be no major change in strategy,
according to someone on the call, but some people inside the
bank expect further job cuts.
"FIEFDOMS"
While Winters is a well-regarded banker, he lacks much
experience in Asia where the bulk of Standard Chartered's
business, and its problems, lie.
In recent results announcements, the bank has focused
attention on credit problems in China and India, but it also saw
bad loans spike 31 percent in Southeast Asia in the first half
of last year. The bank is due to report on Wednesday.
The lender's business model involves funding companies that
trade across its core markets of Asia, the Middle East and
Africa, providing them with loans, cash management, forex and
other products.
That can be capital-intensive, a strategy that has become
harder amid rising funding costs and regulatory changes that put
more pressure on banks' use of capital.
"The model is quite old-school, lending to resource
companies over tech, very balance sheet-intensive, and that's
more challenging now," said a former senior Standard Chartered
banker who worked in Asia.
Winters will also need to fix Standard Chartered in Korea,
where the bank recorded a $1 billion writedown in 2013, and has
seen its return on equity decline annually since 2008 from 12.4
percent to 0.1 percent in the first 9 months of 2014.
Insiders and market observers are betting problems like
these could prompt Winters to make bold decisions.
"Standard Chartered was a collection of fiefdoms, run by
warlords and overseen by princes," said former Temasek director
Dee. "Sustainable change will take five to seven years if it
happens at all," he said.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)