RPT-UPDATE 2-New StanChart boss Winters says bank must strengthen finances

* Wants bank to simplify, restructure to boost returns
* Seeking better return on capital - letter
* Shares up 4 pct, bank lags Europe peers so far this year
By Steve Slater and Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 10 Standard Chartered
Chief Executive Bill Winters told staff on his first day in the
office that the Asia-focused bank must strengthen its finances
and simplify operations to boost returns.
Winters' predecessor Peter Sands closed much of the bank's
equities business and sacked 4,000 staff but that was not enough
to reverse the company's underperformance and save his job.
"We need to reinforce our foundations; streamline our
business; strengthen our financial position; and re-orient the
bank for better returns on our capital," Winters said in a
letter to staff seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our capital strength is a key priority. Capital strength is
a competitive advantage, especially in tough economic times. We
are reviewing all aspects of our capital strength as part of our
broader business review."
Early market reaction suggested investors approved of the
approach with the bank's shares up 4.2 percent, outperforming
both a 0.4 percent rise in FTSE 100 and a 0.85 percent
increase in the STOXX Europe 600 Banking index.
StanChart shares slumped nearly 30 percent last year while
European banks only lost 3 percent. But this year, the bank is
up 11.5 percent, only 2 percent behind the pan-European index.
Addressing concerns about the bank's capital strength is
Winters' top priority, and some investors and analysts have said
he needs to raise at least $5 billion from a rights issue and
cut the dividend.
Winters, 53, was previously co-CEO of JPMorgan's investment
bank. He left in 2009 after falling out with CEO Jamie Dimon.
Winters, originally from New York but with dual U.S. and
British citizenship, then became one of five members of a
British government commission that analysed how banks could be
made structurally safer and set up London-based hedge fund
Renshaw Bay.
"BEYOND REPROACH"
Winters said in the letter he would announce the bank's
leadership team after the summer and provide details of his
broader plans by the end of the year.
"We need to be more resilient and learn to cope with the
tough times ahead, but more importantly than that we need to
rebuild confidence - in ourselves and with our stakeholders."
Hugh Young, head of equities at the bank's second biggest
investor Aberdeen Asset Management, said he supported
Winters' plan in broad terms but did not have a set "to-do" list
for the new chief.
"I don't think we'd give him a specific list - totally agree
with the principle of simplification, related to which is also
communication (internally, between different
teams/competencies)," he said in emailed comments.
Against the backdrop of a series of fines for banks for bad
behaviour, including on Standard Chartered for lax U.S.
anti-money laundering controls, Winters also laid down the law
on ethics.
"Our ethical standards must be beyond reproach and we must
play a robust role in the global fight against financial crime.
That is a key role for any bank in the world today and is one
that we will continue to embrace."
Winters said: "We will organise ourselves to simplify the
way we work together, make decisions and be more efficient" and
"must complete the process of making our control environment
rock solid".
Standard Chartered is among many banks seeking to cut costs,
axe underperforming businesses and streamline to try to increase
profitability, which has been hurt in recent years by tougher
regulations following the financial crisis.
Rival HSBC said this week it would shed 50,000
jobs, half from the sale of businesses, as it tries to improve
returns.
Standard Chartered is in the process of seeking buyers for
its Hong Kong pensions business, valued at about $350 million,
sources told Reuters in May. It could also sell more private
equity assets.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are also assessing whether they
should move their headquarters from London to Asia to save money
on what they pay under a bank levy in Britain.
Britain's government could announce later on Wednesday a
change to the structure of the levy, however, after criticism it
costs the two Asia-focused banks too much.
