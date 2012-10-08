Standard Chartered PE invests $32 mln in India's Varun Beverages

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI Oct 8 Private equity arm of Standard Chartered Plc has invested $32 million in India's Varun Beverages, which is the largest bottler for PepsiCo Inc in South Asia, the companies said in a joint statement.
The funds would be used to buy out PepsiCo's minority stake in Varun Beverages' subsidiary, the statement said.
The transaction would be a follow-on investment by the British bank, which had previously invested $48 million in Varun Beverages in July 2011, the statement said.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.