Some in UK see conspiracy in U.S. attack on Standard Chartered

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 A threat by a New York regulator
to strip Standard Chartered Plc of its state banking
license and its description of the British bank as a "rogue
institution" that hid $250 billion in Iranian transactions, has
touched a nerve with some in London.
Several of the bank's top shareholders and a leading
opposition lawmaker have questioned whether U.S. authorities are
seeking to undermine London as a global financial centre.
They note Standard Chartered is the third British bank to be
ensnared in U.S. law enforcement probes in recent weeks. The New
York state's Department of Financial Services said the bank hid
the transactions that generated hundreds of millions of dollars
in fees over nearly a decade.
The accusation comes after Barclays Plc agreed in
June to pay $453 million to settle U.S. and British probes that
it rigged Libor, a global lending benchmark.
A month later, a U.S. Senate panel issued a scathing report
that criticised HSBC Holding's efforts to police
suspect transactions. It said HSBC did regular business in
countries tied to drug cartels, terrorist funding and tax
cheats.
"I think it's a concerted effort that's been organised at
the top of the U.S. government. I think this is Washington
trying to win a commercial battle to have trading from London
shifted to New York," said John Mann, a member of parliament's
finance committee who also called for a parliamentary inquiry.
Mann, from the centre-left Labour party, has become a public
scourge of London bankers' greed and immorality during the
financial crisis. But he told Reuters he saw "anti-British bias"
behind "disproportionate publicity that's given to British
banking problems, as opposed to American banking problems".
"This is a political onslaught," he said.
However, there are signs that U.S. regulators themselves are
not in lockstep.
Sources told Reuters that U.S. federal regulators feel angry
and blindsided by the way the New York banking regulator took
action against Standard Chartered, including the publication of
embarrassing communications from senior executives of the bank.
The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment on the
views from London. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy in London
also declined to comment on Mann's remarks.
But a number of British fund managers holding shares in
Standard Chartered also expressed consternation about the New
York broadside and questioned what it might mean.
A British executive at an institution, which ranks among the
top 25 shareholders in Standard Chartered, saw a politically
motivated move by U.S. officials irked by the major role London
plays in the global financial industry.
"Are we starting to see an anti-London bias in U.S.
regulatory activities?" the executive asked. "Oh yes. Is there
any subtle form of banking sector protectionism going on? Yes."
Another British investment official at a top 20 shareholder
in the bank suggested U.S. politics might be an element in the
threat by the New York regulator to pull Standard Chartered's
state banking licence.
"I wonder if this has more to do with the point we are at in
the U.S. election cycle or if this is just an accident of the
U.S. legislative system in terms of timing," the investor said.
Scepticism in Britain of U.S. motives was not universal,
however. An executive at a top 10 investor in Standard Chartered
said he was reviewing his shareholding and that the depth of the
issues needed to be acknowledged by the City of London.
"London is looking like a pretty disreputable place at the
moment," he said. "Rather than fall into the British
them-versus-us-mindset, let's really bang our chests and figure
out just how dirty London really is as a place to do business."