REFILE-UPDATE 5-NY may pull StanChart licence, says "rogue" bank hid $250 bln in Iran deals

BRIEF-Barbra C. Keck became CFO of Delcath Systems effective Feb. 21- SEC filing
* Effective February 21, 2017, Barbra C. Keck became chief financial officer of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Effective February 21, 2017, Barbra C. Keck became chief financial officer of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Interface Inc - Gould succeeds Daniel Hendrix as ceo; Hendrix to continue as board chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS