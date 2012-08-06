Deloitte's role cited in Standard Chartered Iran deceit

* Deloitte cooperated in bank's deception - NY regulator
* Bank accused of hiding $250 billion transactions
* Allegations latest black eye for Deloitte
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Allegations that a banking unit
of Standard Chartered Plc schemed with Iran to conceal
billions of dollars in transactions have dragged Deloitte into
the spotlight in another hit to the global accounting and
consulting firm.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a
case involving U.S. anti-money laundering laws, on Monday said
Deloitte LLP c o nsultants hid details from regulators
about Standard Chartered Bank's transactions with Iranian
clients.
The bank's actions "left the U.S. financial system
vulnerable to terrorists, weapons dealers, drug kingpins and
corrupt regimes," Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the
department, said in an order made public on Monday.
Deloitte said in a statement: "Deloitte Financial Advisory
Services performed its role as independent consultant properly
and had no knowledge of any alleged misconduct by bank
employees. Allegations otherwise are unsupported by the facts."
The New York Department of Financial Services regulates New
York banks and New York branches of foreign banks. It said
Standard Chartered's license to operate in the state of New York
may be revoked.
The allegations are the latest in a string of setbacks for
the U.S. arm of Deloitte, the world's second-largest accounting
and consulting firm.
Late last year, Deloitte's U.S. arm came under scrutiny from
a member of Congress after audit industry regulators unsealed
parts of a report criticizing quality controls at Deloitte's
corporate auditing business. Deloitte said at the time that it
had made investments to improve its audit practice.
'WATERED DOWN' REPORT CITED
Deloitte consultants separately had overseen a review of
HSBC banking transactions after that bank was cited for multiple
anti-money laundering failures.