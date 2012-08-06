UPDATE 3-Standard Chartered may lose NY license over Iran ties

* NY regulator says more than $250 bln transactions hidden
* NY says bank sought big fees despite Iran sanctions
* Standard Chartered says reviewing policy
By Jonathan Stempel and Carrick Mollenkamp
NEW YORK, Aug 6 In a rare move, New York's top
bank regulator threatened to strip the state banking license of
Standard Chartered Plc, saying it was a "rogue
institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran,
in violation of U.S. law.
The New York State Department of Financial Services on
Monday said the bank "schemed" with the Iranian government and
hid from law-enforcement officials 60,000 secret transactions in
order to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in fees.
At the same time, it exposed the U.S. banking system to
terrorists, drug traffickers and corrupt states, the department
said.
The loss of a New York banking license would be a
devastating blow for a foreign bank, effectively cutting off
direct access to the U.S. bank market. Standard Chartered
processes $190 billion every day for global clients, the New
York bank regulator said.
In a rare look inside a bank, the regulator described how
Standard Chartered officials debated whether to continue Iranian
dealings. In October 2006, the top official for business in the
Americas, whom the regulator did not name, warned in a "panicked
message" that the Iranian dealings could cause "catastrophic
reputational damage" and "serious criminal liability."
A top executive in London shot back: "You f---ing Americans.
Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we're not
going to deal with Iranians." The reply showed "obvious contempt
for U.S. banking regulations," the regulator said.
Standard Chartered is the third British bank to be ensnared
in U.S. law-enforcement probes this summer. Barclays Plc agreed
to pay $453 million to settle U.S. and UK probes that it rigged
a global benchmark in June. A month later, a U.S. Senate panel
issued a scathing report that criticized HSBC Holding Plc's
efforts to police suspect transactions, including Mexican drug
traffickers.
A Standard Chartered spokesman said the bank "is conducting
a review of its historical U.S. sanctions compliance and is
discussing that review with U.S. enforcement agencies and
regulators. The group cannot predict when this review and these
discussions will be completed or what the outcome will be."
Standard Chartered, a financier in emerging markets, is the
sixth foreign bank since 2008 to be implicated in dealings with
sanctioned countries such as Iran in investigations led by
federal and New York law-enforcement officials.
Four banks -- Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group, Credit
Suisse Group and ING Bank NV -- have agreed to fines and
settlements totaling $1.8 billion. HSBC Holdings Plc currently
is under investigation by U.S. law enforcement, according to
bank regulatory filings.
The New York regulator, headed by former prosecutor Benjamin
Lawsky, ordered Standard Chartered to explain why the bank
should not lose its state license and the ability to process
dollar transactions. Lawsky also ordered the bank to bring in an
outside consultant to monitor its transactions.
"Standard Chartered Bank operated as a rogue institution,"
Lawsky said in the order.
In an unusual move, the regulator also found fault with an
outside consultant -- Deloitte LLP - - because the firm
"apparently aided" the bank in its deception.
A report by Deloitte had "intentionally omitted critical
information" when submitted to regulators, it said. A Deloitte
spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deloitte was hired to conduct a review after Standard
Chartered in 2004 was ordered by New York and federal regulators
to correct anti-money laundering lapses. The review, known as a
"look back," was supposed to identify suspicious transactions
between 2002 and 2004. But at one point, Standard Chartered
asked Deloitte to "delete" references to certain improper
Iranian transactions, according to the New York order.
In a subsequent email, a Deloitte partner said the firm had
"agreed" to the request because it was "too politically
sensitive for both (Standard Chartered) and Deloitte. That is
why I drafted the watered-down version."
In 2007, that report enabled Standard Chartered to show
regulators in had corrected flaws in its anti-money laundering
systems.
While Monday's order came from Lawsky's office, probes into
how banks carried out transactions tied to Iran primarily have
been led by the district attorney's office in Manhattan and the
U.S. Justice Department. The district attorney's office, better
known for prosecuting crime in New York City, established itself
as a leading money-laundering investigator in the 1990s when it
probed the Bank of Credit & Commerce International, or BCCI.
Probes by the Manhattan district attorney and Justice
Department date to 2006 and have targeted some nine banks.
Britain's Barclays agreed to pay $298 million in 2010 after
admitting it processed payments for clients tied to Cuba, Sudan
and other countries. Lloyds and Credit Suisse agreed to pay
settlements of $350 million and $536 million.
In June, ING agreed to pay $619 million to settle
allegations that it, too, violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba,
Iran and other countries. It was the biggest fine levied against
a bank for sanctions violations.
The bank, founded in 1853, is headquartered in London, but
it specializes in financing in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The Iranian Embassy in Washington was not immediately
available to comment. The Justice Department, working with the
FBI in New York, is also investigating Standard Chartered's
activities for violations of U.S. sanctions.
Lawsky said Standard Chartered moved money through its New
York branch on behalf of Iranian financial clients, including
the Central Bank of Iran and state-owned Bank Saderat and Bank
Melli, that were subject to U.S. sanctions.
Monday's order alleged that Standard Chartered removed codes
on money transfers and altered message fields, inserting phrases
such as "NO NAME GIVEN" to hide the nature of the transactions.
At the center were the alleged "U-Turn" transactions, money
moved for Iranian clients among banks in Britain and Middle East
and cleared through Standard Chartered's New York branch, but
which neither started nor ended in Iran.
Such transactions were permissible until November 2008, when
the Treasury Department prohibited them on concerns that they
were being used to evade sanctions, and that Iran was using
banks to fund nuclear and missile development programs.
The New York order also alleged that even as some banks
exited the U-Turn transactions, Standard Chartered hustled to
"take the abandoned market share." In a December 2006 memo
titled, "Project Gazelle, Report on Iranian Business," bankers
discussed how to increase "wallet share" with Iranian clients.
Standard Chartered's stock fell 8% in the final 15 minutes
of trading in London amid reports of the U.S. probe. Standard
Chartered shares closed down 6.2 percent at 14.70 pounds.
Chairman John Peace, CEO Peter Sands and Finance Director
Richard Meddings could not be reached for comment, and the bank
declined to comment beyond its brief statement.