StanChart discussing sanctions compliance with U.S.

LONDON Aug 6 Standard Chartered said
it continues to discuss its historical compliance with U.S.
sanctions with authorities, after New York's banking regulator
said it conducted more than $250 billion of transactions with
Iran-related entities.
Standard Chartered said on Monday it is reviewing its
compliance and discussing that with U.S. enforcement agencies
and regulators. "The group cannot predict when this review and
these discussions will be completed or what the outcome will
be," it said in a brief statement.
A Standard Chartered unit conducted more than $250 billion
of transactions with Iran-related entities in violation of U.S.
anti-money laundering laws and may lose its license to operate
in New York State, a state banking regulator said on Monday.