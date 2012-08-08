Finance chief Meddings was StanChart exec in anti-U.S. rant

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 Standard Chartered Plc's
Group Finance Director Richard Meddings was the
executive who allegedly cursed U.S. regulators in a conversation
cited by a New York watchdog pursuing a money laundering case
against the British bank, a source familiar with the situation
said.
The New York State Department of Financial Services has
threatened to strip Standard Chartered of its state banking
licence, dubbing it a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion
of illegal transactions tied to Iran.
The bank strongly denies the figure, saying only a tiny
proportion of the Iran-related transactions totalling less than
$14 million were questionable under U.S. sanctions rules.
The source named 54-year-old Meddings, a possible future CEO
of Standard Chartered, as the executive mentioned in what has
been the most eye-catching piece of evidence quoted so far
because of the colourful language allegedly used.
"You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of
the world that we're not going to deal with Iranians ?" the U.S.
regulator quoted an unidentified Standard Chartered executive
director in London as saying in a conversation in 2006.
Meddings, one of five executive directors at the time, did
not respond to repeated requests for comment. A spokesman for
Standard Chartered in London said:
"This is not a quote we recognise as coming from Richard or
any other of our directors." The bank emphasised that the remark
was "something someone said had been said" and did not appear in
any document.
The New York State Department of Financial Services said in
an order on Monday that in October 2006, Standard Chartered's
top official for business in the Americas warned in a "panicked
message" that the bank's Iranian dealings could cause
"catastrophic reputational damage" and "serious criminal
liability".
A group executive director in London then shot back the
expletive-laden response, according to a New York branch officer
quoted in the order. A source familiar with the situation, who
declined to be identified, told Reuters the executive was
Meddings.
The reply was "succinctly and unambiguously communicated"
and showed "obvious contempt for U.S. banking regulations", the
regulator's order said.
Meddings, an Oxford graduate and accountant by profession,
became group finance director of the bank shortly afterwards.
As a group executive director he had been in charge of
growth and governance across Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan,
Europe and the Americas. He had also spent time as executive
director in charge of risk.
The loss of a New York banking licence would be a
devastating blow for a foreign bank, effectively cutting off
direct access to the U.S. bank market.