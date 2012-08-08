As offshoring grows, banks grapple with oversight

* Companies underinvested in managing offshore operations
* More than 75 pct of banks have offshore presence in India
* Offshore units handle research, finance & accounting, HR
process
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Aug 8 Global banks that ship
increasingly sensitive and sophisticated work overseas to save
costs will be forced to step up oversight of back office
operations after industry scandals point to lapses involving
offshore units in India.
What started a decade ago as call centres staffed by young
Indians faking Western accents to sell credit cards and field
routine queries has grown into a core function for banks,
handling work from risk and fraud management to finance and
accounting.
The New York state banking regulator's accusation this week
that London-based Standard Chartered hid $250 billion
in transactions with Iran and did not give proper oversight to
its back office operation in Chennai, India, underscores the
perils of shipping sensitive work to far-flung locations.
"When you offshore, the biggest challenge is not at the
offshore end but it's on the onshore end and the management of
the offshore operations. And these companies are underinvested
in that," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chairman of London-based
IndusView Advisors.
"If they don't put (in) enough oversight, governance
procedures and practices, then you will have a problem with the
satellite centre, whether that is located onshore or offshore,"
said Rangar, whose firm advises foreign companies, including
technology firms, on doing business in India.
Drawn by an English-speaking population and wages that can
be one-fifth those in the West, more than three-quarters of
global banks have a direct or third-party offshore presence in
India.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS
are among financial giants employing thousands in India.
These wholly owned offshore operations, running around the
clock, are known as "captive" centres.
Financial firms such as Citigroup, Credit Suisse
and Aviva are among the biggest clients of
Indian IT giants such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy
Services and Wipro.
The New York regulator rapped Standard Chartered for
"outsourcing of the entire OFAC compliance process for the New
York branch to Chennai, India, with no evidence of any oversight
or communication between the Chennai and the New York offices."
OFAC is the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.
COMPLIANCE PROCESSES SCRUTINISED
Scope International, Standard Chartered's back office
outsourcing centre, employs more than 8,500 people in India.
"Over the course of the years, these captive centres have
matured to an extent that they are doing a lot of high-value
works as well," said Arup Roy, principal analyst in Mumbai at
technology research firm Gartner.
The Standard Chartered issue, he said, would "lead to much
greater level of scrutiny, and the governance processes and the
risk and compliance processes would be under the lens".
Standard Chartered said it has been in talks with U.S.
authorities over its Iran transactions since early 2010 and said
the public accusations by New York came as a shock.
On Wednesday, it won some help from Britain's central bank
governor, who said the various regulators should coordinate
action and publish findings only when investigations are
complete.
While shipping of jobs by global banks to low-cost locations
will continue, analysts said banks would have to invest more to
strengthen internal processes and controls.
"What I have seen is that a lot of these discussions happen
internally or in-house because security is obviously a dominant
area of concern and by virtue of that a lot of them follow the
book as they see," said Mayur Sahni, a Singapore-based senior
market analyst for IDC Asia/Pacific. "But they don't revise the
book when the newer version comes up," he said.
BRITISH BACKLASH
Most banks are reluctant to talk about their offshore
operations in India. Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, HSBC and RBS
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Barclays,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs did not
immediately respond to emails.
Financial services firms can cut costs by one-third or more
by shifting work to in-house operations in India.
The global market for back-office offshore services was $4
billion in 2010 and will grow to $9.4 billion by 2015, according
to IDC. The financial sector accounts for the biggest share.
The New York regulator's accusations come close on the heels
of a backlash in Britain after customers of RBS and its Natwest
unit were left locked out of their accounts for a week due to an
inexperienced IT operator in Hyderabad, media reports said.
A recent U.S. Senate probe criticising anti-money laundering
controls at HSBC identified deficiencies in the work done by its
"offshore reviewers" in India, according to media reports.
HSBC has one of the biggest captive operations in India,
with about 20,000 people spread across seven locations.
In 2006, the security of Indian back office operations came
under scrutiny after a British TV channel's investigation showed
that criminal networks in India traded British consumers'
account details and other commercial information for profit.
In the same year, a worker at HSBC's Bangalore centre was
arrested after being caught by internal security for taking
funds from British bank customers.
"When you offshore, you can't sort of offshore your
problems. You have got to have a proper structure in place and
you have to have more centralisation of processes," said
IndusView's Rangar.
"And once you do that, it really shouldn't matter as to
whether you are based in Houston or Edinburgh or Chennai."