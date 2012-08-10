Standard Chartered, regulators in settlement talks -sources

Aug 10 Standard Chartered is in talks
with multiple law-enforcement officials, including New York's
banking regulator, to resolve a probe into improper Iranian
money transactions by the British bank, according to people
familiar with the situation.
The settlement negotiations are expected to last through the
weekend and could result in a resolution by next week, these
people said. The negotiations are at a delicate stage and could
collapse, these people said.
The negotiations come after a rancorous week that began when
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York Department of
Financial Services, alleged in an order on Monday that the bank
transacted thousands of illegal transactions tied to Iran and
that Standard Chartered had covered up its actions using
incomplete or false records.
Lawsky demanded that Standard Chartered officials appear at
his office Wednesday to explain why the bank should be allowed
to keep doing business in New York, a global hub for the
processing of dollars. The hearing remained on the calendar as
of Friday afternoon.