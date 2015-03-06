版本:
MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints Carlos Vahos regional CFO for Americas

March 6 Standard Chartered Bank appointed Carlos Vahos regional chief financial officer for the Americas.

Vahos joined the bank in 2010 and he was most recently based in Singapore as CFO for corporate and institutional clients.

Vahos, based in New York, will oversee implementation of the bank's Americas financial strategy and cost management. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
