MOVES-Standard Chartered names two in financial markets sales

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets rates sales and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales.
Gan will join the bank this week in Singapore and will report to Carsten Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales
Cheng Gang, based in Hong Kong, will report to George Sun, head of financial markets sales for Greater China and Northeast Asia.
Cheng, who joins from Pimco, will be responsible for driving all RMB-related financial market opportunities globally.
Gan recently worked with Bank of America Merill Lynch at Singapore.
Standard Chartered recently appointed Paul Denslow as head of FX sales for Americas. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned