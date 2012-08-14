版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Standard Chartered, New York regulator reach $340 mln settlement

NEW YORK Aug 14 Standard Chartered Plc has agreed to pay $340 million to settle allegations that it hid transactions with Iran from regulators, the New York Department of Financial Services said on Tuesday.

In addition to the civil penalty, the bank agreed to install a monitor for at least two years to evaluate the bank's money-laundering risk controls in its New York branch, the department said in a statement.

