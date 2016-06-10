版本:
Standard Chartered Europe CEO to depart bank

| June 10

June 10 Standard Chartered PLC's Europe Chief Executive Officer Richard Holmes will leave the bank in August, according to a bank spokesman.

Holmes will be replaced by Tracy Clark who will be CEO for Europe and the Americas.

Bloomberg earlier reported the move.

No further details were available. (Reporting by Lawrence White in London; Editing by Diane Craft)

