MOVES-Standard Chartered Bank Bahrain names Shaikha Tareef CFO

Oct 1 Standard Chartered Bank Bahrain, a branch
of Standard Chartered Plc, said it appointed Shaikha
Tareef as chief financial officer.
Tareef is the first Bahraini woman CFO in the bank's
history, Standard Chartered Bahrain said in a statement.
She will be responsible for implementation of the bank's
financial strategy and controls and handle cost management, the
bank said.
Tareef was previously senior manager at Standard Chartered
Bahrain. She has also worked at KPMG for over nine
years.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)