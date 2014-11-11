MOVES-Standard Chartered Hong Kong hires Woody Chan from China Citic bank

Nov 11 Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong Ltd
said it hired Woody Chan from China Citic Bank
International as head of financial markets for Hong
Kong.
The appointment is effective immediately and Chan succeeds
John Tan, who became chief executive officer for Taiwan on April
1, the bank said.
Chan will manage the financial markets business in Hong Kong
including foreign exchange, equities, commodities, rates and
credit as well as capital markets.
Chan, who has 30 years of experience in treasury, was
treasurer and head of treasury and markets at China Citic Bank,
Standard Chartered said. He has also worked at HSBC and Dah Sing
Bank.
At Standard Chartered, Chan will report to May Tan, chief
executive officer for Hong Kong, and Gene Kim, regional head of
financial markets for Greater China and Northeast Asia.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)