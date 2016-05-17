版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 23:13 BJT

Standard Life shareholders overwhelmingly back pay report

LONDON May 17 An overwhelming majority of shareholders in Standard Life have backed the investment group's 2015 remuneration report.

At the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, 77.69 percent of shareholders voted for the report and 22.31 percent voted against.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

