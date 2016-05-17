Standard Life shareholders overwhelmingly back pay report

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
LONDON May 17 An overwhelming majority of shareholders in Standard Life have backed the investment group's 2015 remuneration report.
At the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, 77.69 percent of shareholders voted for the report and 22.31 percent voted against.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)